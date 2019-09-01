February 10, 1928-August 17, 2019
MUSCATINE - Arlene Hiett, 91, of Muscatine passed away from congestive heart failure August 17, 2019, at the Wilton Retirement Home in Wilton, Iowa. She was a retired math teacher.
Arlene was born February 10, 1928, to Elmer and Ethyl Gochanour in Grandview Iowa, sixth of eight children. She graduated from Grandview High in 1946 and later from Marycrest College. She taught math at Winola, Ill., and Davenport West, serving as an election judge for several years after retiring in 1983.
Arlene was married in 1968 to Max Hiett, who died in 2001. She spent most of her life in the Quad-Cites, moving to Muscatine in 2010.
Arlene was virtually unbeatable at scrabble. She loved bridge and crossword puzzles, and read many books. She was sharp to the end.
She is survived by a brother Carol Gochanour of Arizona, numerous nieces and nephews, three step children, and many neighbors and friends in the Quad-Cities and Muscatine area who will miss her dearly.
She will be interred at the Arsenal Veterans Cemetery in Rock Island with her husband Max. Per her request, no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or your nearest PBS Television station.