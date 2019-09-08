March 1, 1926-September 3, 2019
DAVENPORT -- Arlene Jens, 93, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the Davenport Lutheran Home.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Davenport with visitation held prior to the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or to the Swedish Museum, Swedesburg, Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com. Inurnment will be in Davenport Memorial Park.
Arlene was born March 1, 1926, in Fairfield, Iowa. She was the daughter of Elmer and Edith (Edmund) Johnson. She was united in marriage to Wayne Jens on September 1, 1947, in Fairfield, Iowa; he preceded her in death on October 25, 2017.
She worked as a nursing administrator for the Bettendorf Manor and later at Davenport Lutheran Home. She was a prolific writer having been published at the age of 14 and later published poems in “Lyrical Iowa.” Her family gave her great joy and she loved spending time with them. She was active in Republican politics, Americans United for Separation of Church and State and Grace Lutheran Church. She ran for public office and was active at the precinct level.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons: John (Sara) Jens and Chris (Deanna) Jens; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren with one on the way. In addition to her parents and husband, Arlene was preceded in death by two brothers.