November 23, 1926-November 22, 2019

CLINTON -- Funeral Services for Arlene M. Hansen will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Elvira Zion Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.

Arlene passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at the age of 92.

Arlene Matilda Hoffman was born on November 23, 1926, in Clinton, the daughter of Martin and Alma (Jansen) Hoffman. She attended a one room school through eighth grade and graduated from Clinton High School in 1944. She married Eldon Hansen on February 6, 1949, in Elvira; he died May 10, 1997.

Arlene worked at several offices and retired from Prudential Insurance after 28 years. She then volunteered with Mercy Auxiliary. She was a lifelong active member of Elvira Zion Lutheran Church.