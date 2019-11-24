November 23, 1926-November 22, 2019
CLINTON -- Funeral Services for Arlene M. Hansen will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Elvira Zion Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Arlene passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at the age of 92.
Arlene Matilda Hoffman was born on November 23, 1926, in Clinton, the daughter of Martin and Alma (Jansen) Hoffman. She attended a one room school through eighth grade and graduated from Clinton High School in 1944. She married Eldon Hansen on February 6, 1949, in Elvira; he died May 10, 1997.
Arlene worked at several offices and retired from Prudential Insurance after 28 years. She then volunteered with Mercy Auxiliary. She was a lifelong active member of Elvira Zion Lutheran Church.
Arlene is survived by three children: Beth Hansen of Galesburg, Illinois, Lori (Douglas) Nietert of Marion, Iowa, and Scott (Judi) Hansen of Clinton; two grandchildren: Lindsey (Michael) Duncan of Marion, and Marty Hansen of Clinton; two great-granddaughters: Maddyn & Hayden Duncan; three step-grandchildren: Kori (Craig) Avis, Joe (Amber) Nietert, and Amanda (Nick) Merritt; six step-great grandchildren all of Marion; a sister-in-law: Shirley Larkey and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, her sister: Evelyn Fagerland and her husband John; sister-in-law: Hazel Gruhn and her husband Glenroy; sister-in-law: LaVonne Bott and her husband Darrell; brother-in-law: Donald Larkey; and niece: Krista Grant.
Memorials can be made to Elvira Zion Lutheran Church.
The family extends their gratitude to the caring staff of Prairie Hills who made Arlene's stay there for the past seven years feel like home.