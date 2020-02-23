September 22, 1930- February 20, 2020

ELDRIDGE -- Arlene R. Glunz, 89, of Eldridge, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Silvercrest Garner Senior Living in Davenport.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church in Eldridge. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at Chambers Funeral Home in Eldridge. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church.

Arlene was born September 22, 1930, the daughter of Harvey & Elsie (Hamann) Kuhl. She was a 1949 graduate of Davenport High School.

Arlene was united in marriage to Walter C. Glunz on November 16, 1956, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport. He preceded her in death on July 1, 2015.

Arlene had worked for the Former Central Trust & Savings Bank, Propane Gas Company and retired from Central Scott Telephone in 1990.

Arlene and Walter had enjoyed travelling and camping over the years. They had vacationed for over 30 years in Hayward, Wisconsin and enjoyed cruises to Alaska and the Panama Canal. She enjoyed quilting, cross stitch, reading and playing Cribbage. She was also an avid baseball fan, particularly of the Chicago Cubs.