February 29, 1928-June 16, 2020

WEST JORDAN, Utah -- Arlene Schiele passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in West Jordan, Utah.

Arlene was born on a farm in Scott County, Iowa, on February 29, 1928, to John and Anna Schinckel. She married Jerold Schiele on April 22, 1946. They had four sons: James, Roger, Paul, and Steven.

Arlene is survived by two brothers Jack and Paul Harry, three sons, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, son James, her parents, four sisters and one brother.

A private ceremony was held in celebration of her life.

