May 26, 1936-September 5, 2019
DEWITT - Arlyn Ann Bowman, 83, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois.
Arlyn was born May 26, 1936, in Lexington, Nebraska, to Millard and Cloreada (Selk) Dodge. She married Richard B. Bowman on May 16, 1953, at the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington. The couple moved to DeWitt in 1973. Arlyn worked for Creative Learning Center prior to retirement. Richard preceded her in death on January 9, 2013, following 59 years of marriage.
Arlyn was a member of the DeWitt United Methodist Church. She was a devoted grandmother and greatly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also an avid cook and enjoyed baking. Her cookie jar was always full.
She is survived by her children, Tyra (Terry) Miller of Bettendorf, son-in-law, Christie Thoma of Durant, Don (Jane) Bowman of Delmar, Dick (Cindy) Bowman of McCausland; grandchildren, Cassandra (Scott) VanHoutte, Monica Anderson, Brandon Anderson, James (Tracy) Miller, Andrew Miller, Scott (Kara) Thoma, Elizabeth (Sarah) Thoma, Linissa (Dustin) Cooper, Lara Buckles, Liana (Tony) LaShelle, Mike (Renae) Bowman, Judd (Emily) Bowman, Andy Bowman; 24 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings, and her daughter, Carol Thoma.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. The funeral procession will meet at Schultz Funeral Home in DeWitt at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service time of 11 a.m. Pastor Jeff Niles will officiate.
