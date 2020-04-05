Arthur “Art” W. Popp

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 28, 1930-April 2, 2020

LECLAIRE -- Arthur W. “Art” Popp, 89, of LeClaire, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa.

There will be no visitation at this time and a private memorial service with military honors will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery at a later date.

Art was born June 28, 1930, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Arthur & Letty (Neuwerk) Popp. He had honorably served in the U.S. Army Air Force from 1947 to 1950. Art was united in marriage to Nita Lee Johnston on October 14, 1950, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Davenport. She preceded him in death on March 3, 2010.

He was employed as a floor covering installer and salesman for Plumb's and Northwest Carpets. He enjoyed boating on the Mississippi River, golfing and Iowa Hawkeyes football.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughters, Kristy (Dennis) Crigler of Conway, South Carolina, and Susan (Michael) Leight of LeClaire; his grandchildren, Amy Starin, Ross Crigler and Rachel Rotchford; his great-grandchildren, Reagan and Delaney Starin and Blake, Logan and Wyatt Crigler; and his dear friend, Dee Price.