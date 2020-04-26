× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 6, 1936-April 24, 2020

EAST MOLINE -- Arthur K. Benzon, 84, of East Moline, Illinois, died Friday, April 24, 2020, in his home.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline. A Celebration of Life hospitality gathering will be held at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, and the date will be announced as soon a possible. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to River Bend Food Bank.

Arthur Karl Benzon was born February 6, 1936, in Rock Island, Illinois, to Harold M. and Esther (Fahlberg) Benzon. He graduated from Moline High School in 1953, and married Sheila Kay James on February 6, 1957, in Rock Island. He was employed at Alcoa for 31 years, retiring in 1993. He was a member of the Svithoid Club of Moline, and Klockers Car Club, and had been a member of Moline Elks Lodge #556. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, and was the “glue-gunner extraordinaire.”