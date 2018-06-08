February 25, 1975-June 1, 2018
DAVENPORT — Arthur P. Ruby II, 43, of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 1, 2018. Funeral services will be at noon Monday, June 11, 2018, at the Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport with a visitation one hour prior. Online tributes and condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Arthur was born February 25, 1975, in Davenport, to Arthur P. I and Denise (Green) Ruby.
Survivors include his mother, numerous siblings, and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Marilyn Podratz.