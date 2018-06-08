Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Arthur P. Ruby II

February 25, 1975-June 1, 2018

DAVENPORT — Arthur P. Ruby II, 43, of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 1, 2018. Funeral services will be at noon Monday, June 11, 2018, at the Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport with a visitation one hour prior. Online tributes and condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Arthur was born February 25, 1975, in Davenport, to Arthur P. I and Denise (Green) Ruby.

Survivors include his mother, numerous siblings, and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Marilyn Podratz.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Arthur P. Ruby II
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.