× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 22, 1952-May 3, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Arthur “Tim” T. Friday, 67, of Rock Island died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Friends may express their sympathy at a drive-thru only visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Due to public gathering restrictions you will be directed when you arrive, and you will not be permitted to exit or gather outside of your vehicle. The family invites those who knew Tim to watch a livestreamed funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Burial will be private in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Tim was born in Rock Island, on Sept. 22, 1952, a son of Max and Dorothy Groves Friday. He married Teresa Lehnerer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island, in 1981, and together they had three children.

Tim operated Wagenwerks Car Repair, Rock Island, for over 40 years. He was a great fan of NASCAR and in his younger years, sponsored and raced at Cordova International Raceway and East Moline Speedway. Tim enjoyed snowmobiling and had a great sense of humor. He was always the life of the party and got along with everyone.