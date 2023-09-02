Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at the Orion United Methodist Church, 407 12th Avenue, Orion. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Orion. Burial will be at Western Township Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the family for a fund to be established.

Arlyn was born February 24, 1940, in Geneseo, the son of Roy and Ruby (Rahn) Johnson. Arlyn served in the Army National Guard. He married Mary Beck on March 23, 1963, at the Orion United Methodist Church. Arlyn grew up working on the farm. He worked as a draftsman at MAC in Moline and later at Caterpillar. After his retirement he worked for Coop where he enjoyed getting back out on the farm. He was a member of the Orion United Methodist Church. Arlyn enjoyed fishing, traveling, and working in his yard and garden. He was a kind, patient, and caring man. He never hesitated to lend a hand to family and friends and most days you could find him tinkering or fixing something around the house.