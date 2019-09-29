April 1, 1932-September 26, 2019
BUFFALO - Audrey E. Remley, 87, of Buffalo passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, in Buffalo.
A visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church in Buffalo. Online condolences can be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Audrey was born April 1, 1932, in Davenport, the loving daughter of Ephren and Elizabeth (Damann) Rostenbach. She was united in marriage to Arthur W. Remley on March 7, 1952, in Iowa City. He preceded her in death on July 9, 2008. She was a telephone operator for thirty-five years with NW Bell. Audrey enjoyed flowers, gardening, Christmas lights and decorating for Christmas.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Steve (Bonnie) Remley, Buffalo; Linda (Danny) Mullanack, Buffalo and Laura Remley, Bondurant, Iowa; grandchildren: Tina Mullanack, Amy, Daniel, Cody, Kevin Trent and Allison; great-grandchildren: Colten, Nicole, Brandon, Austin, Hunter, Hannah, Caden and Hallie and eight great-great-grandchildren.
In additions to her parents and husband Audrey was preceded in death by three sisters and a son-in-law, Danny Mullanack, and an infant great grandchild, baby Lynn.