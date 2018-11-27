Dec. 29, 1927 — Nov. 14, 2018
CLINTON — Audrey L. Vance, 90, of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center–North.
Memorial Services will be 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at the First United Methodist Church–Clinton. Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. to the service time at the church. Burial will be in the Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family.
Audrey Lucille Litchfield was born Dec. 29, 1927, in Fulton, Illinois, the daughter of William and Evelyn (Brueske) Litchfield. She was a 1945 graduate of Missouri Valley High School. She married John Vance on July 10, 1948 in Clinton; he died February 20, 2002.
Audrey was a homemaker. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, PEO, Clinton Women's Club, and the YMCA.
Audrey is survived by her children: Jane (Scott) Rissmann of Salt Lake City, Utah, Joseph (Linda) Vance of Clinton, Iowa, Susan (Jerry) Reed of St. Pete Beach, Florida, and Jim (Jodie) Vance of LeClaire; 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; her sisters: Mary Ellen Haak of Peoria, Illinois, Nancy Richards of Redondo Beach, California; her brother: William Litchfield of Charleston, South Carolina, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband.
Memorials can be made to: PEO, Living Lands & Waters, or the First United Methodist Church.