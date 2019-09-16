January 7, 1939-September 13th, 2019
DAVENPORT - Audrey Louise (Hueneke) Ernst, 80, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully with family by her side on September 13th, 2019.
Family and friends will gather at The Runge Mortuary on Tuesday, September 17th, for Visitation from 5-7 p.m. Funeral Service at Zion Lutheran Church will be on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019, at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Donatus Lutheran Cemetery, St Donatus, Iowa Wednesday, September, 18, 2019, at 2:30 p.m.
Audrey was born on January 7, 1939, in Bellevue, Iowa, the daughter of Ferdinand and Louise Hueneke.
Audrey married the love of her life, Walter Ernst, in 1958. The couple settled in Clinton, Iowa, where they raised their three children: Susann, Sharon, and Steve.
In her younger years she enjoyed dancing with her husband, camping, traveling, and bowling. She was a very active member of Zion Lutheran Church. Audrey's biggest joy was being with her family and friends. She was her grandchildren's and great grandchildren's biggest fan. Audrey was very proud of her family and was thrilled to become “Great Nana” to her 6 great-grandchildren. Audrey enjoyed shopping, lunch dates and traveling.
Audrey is survived by her children; Susann (Brian) Mumm of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Sharon (Rick) Ray of Topeka, Kan., and Steve Ernst of Elkhorn, Minn., Grandchildren Jenna, Dylan and Tanner, Daniel, Melissa and David, and Elayne and Will; 6 Great-Grandchildren; brother, Don Hueneke of Clinton, Iowa; and many beloved nieces, nephews, friends, relatives and extended family.
She is preceded in death by parents, husband and grandson Adam.