August “Bob” Robert Keim Jr.

March 15, 1933-May 18, 2020

DAVENPORT -- August Robert “Bob” Keim Jr., 87, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, May 18, 2020.

The family will be planning a Celebration of Life at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made in Bob's name to the U.S.O. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Bob was born on March 15, 1933, in Davenport, Iowa, to August and Veith Keim. In 1951 he joined the Marine Corps and served his country in the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth (Bette) Kaczinski in 1956. They went on to enjoy 63 years of marriage. After retiring in 1985 from Western and Southern Life Insurance Company, he worked part-time for the Davenport school district and Sears.

Bob enjoyed bowling, boating, golfing, softball, stock car races and attending the Indy 500. He was also an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs fan.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Keim; children, Mike (Stacey) Keim, Mark Keim (Tami Derrington), and Karen Lewis (Joe Fahrenkrug); grandchildren, Brandan, Devon, Dylan and Alec; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Lee Keim.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Carl Keim and Mike Keim.