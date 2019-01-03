November 25, 1928-December 24, 2018
ROCK ISLAND - Home going celebration for August (Augie) D. Overton will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 4, 2019, at Bethel AME Church, 323 W. 11th St., Davenport, Iowa, with Pastor Steve Perkins officiating. Burial will be in the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the Church.
Orr's Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.
August (Augie) D. Overton born November 25, 1928, in Rock Island, Ill., to Samuel and Pauline (Golden) Overton. God called Mr. August Overton to rest Monday, December 24th, 2018.
August enjoyed watching sports and attending sporting events. August was one of the premiere fast-pitched softball players, playing and coaching in multiple world tournaments.
August graduated from Rock Island High School. He was veteran, retiring from Rock Island Arsenal in 1977.
Those left to honor his memory are son Stephen (Melinda) Overton, Encanterra, Ariz..; son Gerald (Joni) Overton, Davenport, Iowa; daughter Beverly Overton, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; son Kennth (Beverly) Reed, Pensacola, Fla.; son Muhammad (LaLoni) Abdual-Qawi, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; seventeen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
August was preceded in death by parents, two sisters Mary Johnson and Geraldine Marcus, and three brothers Sam, Robert and Joseph Overton
On line condolences may be left for the family at www.orrsmortuary.com.