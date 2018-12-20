January 8, 1953-December 15, 2018
DAVENPORT — Barbara A. Gray, 65, of Davenport passed away peacefully with family and close friends by her side December 15, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis with visitation one hour prior to service time. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Barbara was born January 8, 1953, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Thomas and Betty Gray. She worked as a caregiver and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
Survivors include her brother, Michael (Judy) Gray, of Palm Coast, Florida; son, Steven (Kimberly) Schmidt, of Mason City, Iowa; daughter, Cortney (Keith) Jordan, of Davenport; grandchildren, Jessie (Dominique Rhinehart) Rasler, of Davenport and Corey (Stephanie Bremer) Schmidt of Rudd, IA; great- grandchild, Kyrell Rhinehart; nieces, Darcy (Tony) Sebolt, of Eldridge, Iowa, and Marley (Hal) Nerhus of DeWitt, Iowa; great-nieces and nephews, Brady, Olivia, Willie, Alyssa, Cameron and Fallon; and a great-great-nephew, Samir.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents.