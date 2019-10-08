January 17, 1934-October 7, 2019
MOLINE - Barbara A. Lundberg, 85, of Moline, passed away on October 7, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
A memorial service will be 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., prior to the services. Memorials may be made to the Moline Firefighters Association Local #581.
Barbara was born on January 17, 1934, in Clifton, Illinois, the daughter of Clarence and Iola Anderson Ortman. She married Leo Lundberg at Riverside United Methodist Church on December 19, 1954. He preceded her in death on September 18, 2013.
When she lived in Aledo, she and Leo were members of First United Methodist Church, upon moving to Moline she became a member of Riverside United Methodist Church. She received her degree as a dental hygienist from Northwestern and later went on to graduate from Marycrest with another degree in social work, employed as a social worker for the Mercer County Family Crisis Center. She and her husband, Leo, loved going on cruises and traveling together, especially to Door County, Wisconsin. Barbara loved bird watching and enjoyed watching Q.V.C., the History Channel and National Geographic but above all was her love for her family.
Survivors include, Children, Dave (Kathy) Lundberg, Bettendorf, Nancy (Bob) Frederiksen, Moline, and Susan (Mike) Phillips, Rockton, Ill.; Grandchildren, Justin (Morgan) Frederiksen, Joseph (Jaimi) Frederiksen, Lauren Phillips, Ryan Phillips, Hannah Lundberg, Meara (Cameron) Loewen, Megan (Shawn) Brown, Matt (Bri) Sampson; Great grandchildren, Colin, Brady, Penelope, Piper, Emma, Tanner, Frank, Adelynn, Jayris, Marquise and Tavian; and sister, Sandra (Dale) Riggins, Moline.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Leo.
A special thank you to the Moline Fire Department and paramedics for always being there to help Barbara; and to the staff of Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House and UnityPoint Health for the care and kindness shown to her and her family.
Also, a sincere thank you to Kari Beswick for loving and caring for our mother.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.