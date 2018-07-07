December 19, 1942-July 5, 2018
MOLINE — Barbara A. VanDerGinst, 75, of Moline, passed away Thursday, July 5, 2018, at her home surrounded by loving family members.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at St. Mary's Church, Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111 1st St. A, Moline, with a rosary recited at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Church or Alleman High School.
Barb was born December 19, 1942, in Davenport, the daughter of Robert Sr. and Rosemary (Hugunin) Garard. She married Kenneth VanDerGinst on October 29, 1960, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on January 30, 2004.
Barb was a 1960 graduate of Alleman High School. She retired after 30 years of service from the Rock Island Arsenal and also ran a home daycare.
Barb was a member of St. Mary's Church, Moline, and was very active with the Neocatechumenal Way. She was an avid Cubs fan, loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and attending all of their events.
Survivors include her children, Dennis (Deana) VanDerGinst, Davenport, David (Julie) VanDerGinst, Rock Island, Douglas (Kathleen) VanDerGinst, Moline, and Denise (Ryan) O'Connell, Normal, Illinois; grandchildren, Taylor, Bailey, Claire, Bridget, Chase, Megan, John, Quinn, Lennan, Austin, Kayla, Maddy and Ryssa; and a sister-in-law, Lisa Garard, Rock Island. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Garard, Jr.
