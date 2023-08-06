Barbara A. Waters

April 22, 1949 - August 3, 2023

DAVENPORT - Barbara A. Waters, 74, of Davenport, died peacefully Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf following a brief illness.

Funeral services to celebrate her life will 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until the service time Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Stead Family Children's Hospital at the University of Iowa or King's Harvest Pet Rescue Center.

Barbara Ann Ehlers was born on April 22, 1949, in Davenport, a daughter of Ralph and Norma (Brus) Ehlers. She graduated from Alleman High School. Barb was united in marriage to Norman Waters in 1974, in Rapid City, South Dakota. He preceded her in death on May 4, 1981.

Barb retired as a Supply Systems Analyst in the spring of 2003 at the Rock Island Arsenal.

She loved to travel, especially to Germany, playing golf, and attending Iowa Hawkeye football games.

Survivors include her siblings: Mary (Dan McLaughlin) Bulens, Hampton, Illinois, Joanne VanAcker, Long Grove, Anthony (Johnna Ryan) Ehlers, Davenport, and Paul Joseph (Beth) Ehlers, Kenosha, Wisconsin; nieces and nephews: Christopher (Samantha) Bulens, Pamela Eastwood, Brian (Gina) VanAcker, Matt Heffernan, Rebecca Dugan, Ethan Ehlers, Elias Ehlers, Ann Marie McGlynn, Jim Ehlers, Mike (Renee) Ehlers; many great-nieces and nephews, and Norman's children: Bret, Debra, and Beth.

In addition to her husband, Norman, she was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Debbie Ehlers and Michael (Sharyn) Ehlers. May they rest in peace.

