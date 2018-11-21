September 30, 1927-November 19, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Barbara A. Weber, 91, of Rock Island died Monday, November 19, 2018, at the Kahl Home, Davenport. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Visitation will be Friday, November 23, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be 1 p.m. Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Vinson Cemetery, Summitville, Indiana. Memorials may be made in care of South Park Presbyterian Church, Rock Island.
Barbara was born on September 30, 1927, in Summitville, Indiana, a daughter of Stephen and Myrtle Poindexter Elsworth. She married Erwin Weber on October 8, 1949, in Michigan with whom she had three children.
They later divorced.
Barbara worked as a loan officer for the former First National Bank, Rock Island, for 31 years.
She was a longtime member of South Park Presbyterian Church, Rock Island, and member of the German Heritage Society where she was part of the Zither Group. She also participated many years with First Presbyterian Church's Cover Girls, Milan.
Barbara enjoyed gardening and was a phenomenal seamstress.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Walter (Diana) Weber, Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Kurt (Kimberly) Weber, Davenport, Iowa; grandsons, Ryan (Daisy) Weber, Wimauma, Florida, and Laken Claeys-Fluegel, Davenport; and great-grandchildren, Leo and Solise Weber.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Michael Weber; and siblings, Jerome Elsworth and Dorothy Mittendorf.
