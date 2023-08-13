Barbara Ann Erickson Tillberg

January 12, 1928 - June 10, 2023

Barbara Ann Erickson Tillberg, 95, of Baraboo Wisconsin, formerly of Moline Illinois, passed away Saturday June 10, 2023, at Oak Park Place Baraboo, Wisconsin.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Salem Lutheran Church, 1724 15th Street Moline. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church.

Barbara was born January 12, 1928, in Peoria Illinois, the daughter of Carl and Nora Moll Erickson. She married Robert Tillberg on November 18, 1950, in Moline. He preceded her in death September 7, 2017, after 67 years of marriage.

Barbara graduated from Moline High School Class of 1946 and then went on to graduate from Moline Public Hospital School of Nursing. After graduation she was on the staff of Wesley Memorial Hospital, now known as Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago until her marriage, and then was a homemaker, and worked part time as a registered nurse in different capacities in Moline. Nursing was always in Mom's blood, so it seemed fitting that she would finish her career by working at United Township High School, in East Moline Illinois, passing on her passion for the medical field to her students. She was a life member of Salem Lutheran church, where she was active in her younger years in various organizations and as a Sunday school teacher. She was a charter member of the Silver Chalice Circle of Kings Daughters. She was also a member of Trinity auxiliary and a member of Clara Lodge I0V. Family and friends were very important to her.

Survivors include her children Steven Tillberg, Marinette Wisconsin, Patricia (Don) Rosene, Baraboo Wisconsin, and James (Cathy) Tillberg, Moline Illinois; eight grandchildren, Dan (Annie) Tillberg, Moline Illinois, Blake (Jessica) Tillberg, Bettendorf Iowa, Cullen Tillberg, Atalissa Iowa, Greg (Danielle) Rosene, Reedsburg Wisconsin, Andrew (Kim) Rosene, McFarland Wisconsin, Matthew Rosene, Boston Massachusetts, Nicole Tillberg, Littleton Colorado, and Nate Tillberg, Moline Illinois; 13 great-grandchildren and many close nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, son Richard, daughter in law Carol Tillberg, brother James Erickson, sisters Jane Tornquist, Alice Thomas, Marian Erickson and nephew Douglas Philips.

The family would like to thank Dr Randy Krszjzaniek and Agrace Hospice for your wonderful care of Mom. We especially want to thank the incredible staff of Oak Park Place. You welcomed her into your facility and she welcomed you all into her heart. You meant the world to her.

Memories may be shared at www.esterdahl.com.