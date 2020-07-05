Barbara “BJ” Jean DeTaeye-Dvorak

June 18, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Graveside services for Barbara Jean “BJ” DeTaeye-Dvorak, 90, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Due to the current health crisis, please practice social distancing. Memorials may be made to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary.

BJ died peacefully Thursday, June 18, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

Among survivors are her children: Connie (Craig) Ghinazzi, Davenport, Jim DeTaeye, Clive, Iowa, Carol McNamara, Sutton, Alaska, John DeTaeye, Bettendorf, Tom (Chris) DeTaeye, Clive, Iowa, Bob (Sharon) DeTaeye, Maple Grove, Minnesota. To view the complete obituary visit BJ's page at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

