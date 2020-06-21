Barbara “BJ” Jean DeTaeye-Dvorak

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 4, 1930-June 18, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Services celebrating the life of Barbara Jean “BJ” DeTaeye-Dvorak, 90, of Davenport, will be held at a later date at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary.

BJ died peacefully Thursday, June 18, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

Barbara Jean Benda was born on April 4, 1930, in Fairfield, Iowa, a daughter of Francis and Marian (Bucher) Benda. She earned her degree in elementary education from Marycrest College, Davenport. BJ was united in marriage to David J. DeTaeye on June 19, 1954, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in East Pleasant Plain, Iowa. He preceded her in death on June 6, 1988. She later married David C. Dvorak on April 4, 1992, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Long Grove. He preceded her in death on December 16, 2018.

BJ's life was filled with joy from raising her six children and adoring her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and family activities.