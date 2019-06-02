December 21, 1933-May 30, 2019
DAVENPORT - Barbara Butts, 85, of Davenport passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Senior Star at Elmore Place.
Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.
Barbara was born on December 21, 1933, in Moline, Illinois. On March 8, 1953, she married Charles Butts at Calvary Baptist Church in Davenport. Prior to her retirement in 1994, she worked as a dispatcher for the City of Bettendorf. She enjoyed gardening and was also a former volunteer on the surgical floor at Trinity in Bettendorf.
Those left to honor her memory are her children, Deb (Fred) Haussmann and Scott (June) Butts, both of Bettendorf; and two grandchildren, Tyler (Laurel) Ritter of Davenport, Curtis Ritter of Bettendorf.
In addition to her parents and husband, Charles, she was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.
