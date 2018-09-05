December 7, 1944-August 31, 2018
BUFFALO — Barbara Carson, 74, of Buffalo passed away, Friday, August 31, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, September 7, 2018, at Runge Mortuary, Davenport. A celebration and time of sharing will begin at 7 p.m. Friday at the mortuary. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery, Buffalo. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Barbara was born on December 7, 1944, in Davenport, the daughter of Berton and Marilyn (Vonhorsten) Oaks. She was united in marriage to Russell Carson Jr. on May 2, 1964. He preceded her in death on May 28, 2002.
In her younger years, Barbara and her husband, Russell, traveled overseas during his time in the military. They also enjoyed playing in euchre tournaments. Barbara was a Buffalo city council member for many years, and organized Buffalo Days. She enjoyed spending her free time immersing herself into the world of literature. Above all, Barbara loved her family, especially her granddaughter, Gracie.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Wendy (Rick) Lowe, Davenport, and Sherry Bruce, Buffalo; granddaughter, Gracie Bruce, Buffalo; sister, Kathleen Lundvall, Bettendorf; and brother, Berton Oaks Jr., Thomasville, Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son, Rusty Carson III.