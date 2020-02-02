January 30, 2020
LECLAIRE -- Barbara Fullmer, 78, of LeClaire, died Thursday, January 30, in Davenport.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, at First Presbyterian Church in LeClaire. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in LeClaire. Memorials may be made to the family.
Survivors include her daughters, Charlene Quandt, Julie Kuberski and Kathy Stull, sons, Alex, Micheal, Marek and Matthew Kuberski, siblings, Donna Hackett, Esther Feske and Ed Giles; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel.
Barbara's full obituary may be found at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.