July 14, 1955-March 8, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Barbara Garrow, 64, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Genesis East Hospital, Davenport, Iowa.

Keeping with her wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Memorials may be made to Kings Harvest Pet Rescue, Davenport, Iowa.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Barb was born July 14, 1955, in Ukiah, California, the daughter of Clabe and Grace (Roberts) Fleetwood. She married the love of her life, Tim Garrow, on October 10, 1986. Barb gave the Department of Defense 32 faithful years working at the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring on April 30, 2004.

She enjoyed spending time with her beloved family and her dogs more than anything. Barb enjoyed traveling, and especially loved family vacations, going yearly to the Wisconsin Dells and several trips to various spots in Florida. She became a grandma on June 4, 2019 to her grandson, Dallas Garrow, whom she absolutely adored.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Tim Garrow, children, Jeremie (Jennifer) Garrow, Jake Garrow, and Jonathan Garrow, siblings, Lawrence (Marilyn) Fleetwood, Clarence (Judy) Fleetwood, Ronnie (Linda) Fleetwood, and Karen (Jack) Sparbel, and her grandson, Dallas Garrow.

Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Barb's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.