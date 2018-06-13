September 27, 1923-June 10, 2018
ERIE, Ill. — A Requiem Mass for Barbara I. Lyons, 94, a resident of Erie, Illinois, and formerly of Davenport will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 15, 2018, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 516 Fillmore St., Davenport. Her son Fr. John Lyons, F.S.S.P. will be the celebrant. Visitation will be Thursday, June 14, 2018, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main St., Davenport, from 5 until 7 p.m. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.
Barbara died peacefully Sunday, June 10, 2018, surrounded by her loving family, at her daughter Kate's home in Erie.
Barbara Irene Wolfe was born September 27, 1923, in Fulton, Illinois, a daughter of Edward Lucien and Catherine Elizabeth “Irene” (Duggan) Wolfe. She married Edward Joseph Lyons on February 3, 1951. He preceded her in death April 30, 2011. They were blessed with 60 years of marriage.
Barbara received a degree in nursing from the Mercy School of Nursing and worked as an RN for many years. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she cherished her Catholic faith and taught her children to do the same.
Memorials can be made to SmileTrain or Fraternity of St. Peter (F.S.S.P.).
Those left to honor her memory include her 10 children and their spouses, Ellen (Joe) Valencia, Joseph (Catherine) Lyons, Fr. John Lyons, F.S.S.P., Daniel Lyons, Kathleen “Kate” Lyons, Mary (Gary) Ewert, David (Jackie) Lyons, Christine Lyons, Paula (Thomas) Barbato, Diane (Mark) Wolf; 33 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Patricia (Bill) Reagan and Kay Lent.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ed; grandson, Mark Lyons; and siblings, Jim, Mary, John and Betty.
