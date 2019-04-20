February 18, 1936-April 15, 2019
MOLINE — Barbara J. Clark, 83, of Moline, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Memorials may be made to the family.
The former Barbara Jean Fox was born Feb. 18, 1936, in Rock Island, the daughter of William and Alice (Koester) Fox. She married Donald E. “Whitey” Clark on Feb. 25, 1955, in Rock Island. He died Dec. 5, 2003.
Barb was a foster parent for many children over the years. She loved shopping, collecting figurines, decorating her entire house for Christmas every year, and her many beloved dogs over the years. Above all else, family was the most important thing to her.
She is survived by two daughters, Donna Clark of Galva, and Karen Finley of Silvis; grandchildren, Sandy (Brad Sims) Clark of Galva, Janet Kilgore of Galesburg, and Brian Finley of Silvis; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a brother, Raymond Fox.
