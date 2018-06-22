April 27, 1936-June 20, 2018
BETTENDORF — Barbara J. Lund, 82, of Bettendorf, passed away Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Graveside services will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Memorials may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Barb was born April 27, 1936, in Davenport, the daughter of John and Agatha (Dengler) Peterla. She was united in marriage to Jack L. Lund Sr. on June 14, 1952, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on October 4, 2015.
She worked alongside her husband and sons at the Beeline Company, performing a variety of tasks. She and Jack enjoyed motorcycling and had adopted 10 greyhounds over the years. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she will be remembered for her care to others.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Chris (Mike) McCoy of Bettendorf; her sons, Michael (Barb) Lund of Bettendorf, Dennis (Dawn) Lund of Bettendorf, Richard Lund of Colona, Charles (Tammy) Lund of Bettendorf, Paul Lund of Bettendorf and Jack (Beth) Lund Jr. of Bettendorf; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and her sister, Ellen Hart of Alabama.
In addition to her husband, Jack, Barb was preceded in death by her parents.
Barb's family would like to express special thanks to the staff at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for their exceptional care for her and the comfort they provided for her and her family the past few months.
