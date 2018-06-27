May 21, 1920-June 25, 2018
WHEATLAND, Iowa — Barbara J. Martin, 98, passed away on Monday evening June 25, 2018, at Wheatland Manor Nursing Home. Private family graveside services will be held at Davenport Memorial Park with Rev. Stephen Stepp officiating.
Barbara was born May 21, 1920, to Clayton and Rose Ripley in South Dakota.
Survivors include grandchildren, Lynn (Steve) Bixler of Clarence, Jodi (Norb) Mendelski of Phoenix, AZ, and Bob (Joni) Fields III and Scott (Carmen) Fields, all of Lowden; and many great-, great-great and great-great-great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sandra Fields; husbands; two sisters; and four brothers.
Barbara was an avid bingo player, loved fishing, and was a grandmother that was filled with love.
Memorials may be directed to Scott Fields, Box 332, Lowden, Iowa 52255.
