November 16, 1931-June 6, 2020

BRADFORD, Ill. -- Barbara Jean Bogner, 88, of Bradford, Illinois, passed away 8:45 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, peacefully at Kahl Home in Davenport, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Bradford, Illinois, with Father John Cyr, officiating.

Burial will take place in St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Bradford, Illinois.

Visitation will be held from 1 - 2 p.m. prior to the service at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Bradford, Illinois. We will be following COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

Barb was born November 16, 1931, in Henry, Illinois, the daughter of Henry and Berniece (Longman) Holler. She married James "Jim" Bogner February 20, 1954, in Lacon, Illinois. He preceded her in death on July 29, 2017.

She is survived by 3 children: Bob (Annetta) Bogner of Bettendorf, Iowa, Mary Ann Sharp of Rapids City, Ill., and Beth (George) Griffin of Dunlap, Ill.; 8 grandchildren: Matthew Gladfelter, Will and Savannah Bogner, Sarah Bogner, Matthew and Derick Colvin, Kalie Griffin, and Molly Sharp.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one son, Edward Bogner.