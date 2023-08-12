Barbara Jean Reed

February 8, 1940 - August 11, 2023

Barbara Jean Reed, 83, of Carbon Cliff, Illinois, passed away August 11, 2023, at Genesis Silvis.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 17, 2023, at the Faith Walk World Outreach Center, Silvis. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church. Cremation will follow services. Private burial will be in Rose Lawn Cemetery at a later date.

Barbara Nelsen was born February 8, 1940, in Moline, Illinois, a daughter of Kenneth and Lois (Radden) Nelsen. She attended East Moline Schools and graduated from UTHS in 1958. She later graduated from Black Hawk College LPN Nursing Program in 1977. She married Frank McLaughlin and later married William Reed on September 28, 1979, in Moline.

She worked for various nursing homes as a LPN in the Quad City area and in Springfield, Ohio, where she moved with her husband when Farmall closed in 1986. She retired in 2004.

While in Ohio, she attended Christ Chapel in Springfield where she served as a Sunday School teacher and also Sunday School Superintendent, and co-hosted the senior adult ministry "Young At Heart" with her husband. She was a member of Calvary of the Quad Cities and was a leader in the altar ministry.

She later joined Christ Church of the Quad Cities where she and her husband Bill were head of the altar ministry and served as head of the kitchen staff and other committees at church. She also worked in the church office. She latter attended Faith Walk World Outreach Center, Silvis.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; daughter, Deb Rowe, Bettendorf, Iowa; sons: Don (Michelle) Berrier, East Moline, and Mark McLaughlin, St. Petersburg, Florida; step-sons: Scott (Peg) Reed, Colona, Illinois, and Terry Reed, California; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Don (Leslie) Nelsen, Ava, Missouri.

Memorial may be made to Faith Walk World Outreach Center.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.