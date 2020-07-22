Barbara Jo Burmeister (Barnette)

Barb was born on December 18, 1960 to the late Helen (Betty) Barnette and William Barnette. Barb grew up in Mechanicsville, IA with her brothers, Leonard Barnette, Baldwin, IA, Jim Barnette, Milan, and Jerry Barnette, Charlotte, IA. Barb was married to Mark Burmeister on March 17, 1985. Barb and Mark had 3 children: Brandon Burmeister, Cedar Rapids, IA, Rachel (Branden) Kellenberger, Davenport, and Ryan (Kelsey) Burmeister, Clinton, MS. Barb lived her life for her children. She was always about helping others whenever they needed it. Barb and Mark later divorced. She continued to live for her children and later adopted her granddaughter/daughter Natalie Burmeister, Brandon, MS. She was later blessed with more grandchildren: Skylar Burmeister (Brandon), Sadi, Ariana, Amayah, Sydney, and Adelynn Kellenberger, as well as a son-in-law, Branden Kellenberger. Most recently, she gained not only a daughter-in-law, Kelsey, but a new granddaughter, Trinity Fortenberry.