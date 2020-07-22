Barbara Jo Burmeister (Barnette)
December 18, 1960-July 16, 2020
Barbara Jo Burmeister (Barnette), 59, of Brandon, MS, passed away on July 16, 2020.
Barb was born on December 18, 1960 to the late Helen (Betty) Barnette and William Barnette. Barb grew up in Mechanicsville, IA with her brothers, Leonard Barnette, Baldwin, IA, Jim Barnette, Milan, and Jerry Barnette, Charlotte, IA. Barb was married to Mark Burmeister on March 17, 1985. Barb and Mark had 3 children: Brandon Burmeister, Cedar Rapids, IA, Rachel (Branden) Kellenberger, Davenport, and Ryan (Kelsey) Burmeister, Clinton, MS. Barb lived her life for her children. She was always about helping others whenever they needed it. Barb and Mark later divorced. She continued to live for her children and later adopted her granddaughter/daughter Natalie Burmeister, Brandon, MS. She was later blessed with more grandchildren: Skylar Burmeister (Brandon), Sadi, Ariana, Amayah, Sydney, and Adelynn Kellenberger, as well as a son-in-law, Branden Kellenberger. Most recently, she gained not only a daughter-in-law, Kelsey, but a new granddaughter, Trinity Fortenberry.
Barb’s death was very unexpected and very devastating. She was loved by so many and will always be remembered as a very caring and loving mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and friend to anyone she crossed paths with in her life time.
Preceding Barb in death was her parents and ex-husband.
A memorial service will be live streamed at 2:30 pm Saturday, July 25, 2020 by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. A public visitation will be from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm prior to service at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Avenue, Rock Island all visitors will be required to wear masks and 50 people allowed in at one time. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Toronto, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to family for a college fund for Natalie.
Online condolences may be left at www.wheelanpressly.com.
