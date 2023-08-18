Barbara Lee Roark

December 1, 1940 - August 14, 2023

Barbara Lee Roark, 82, of Carmi, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado, Illinois.

She was born on December 1, 1940, in Moline, Illinois, the daughter of John Arthur and Gunhild Ruth (Swanson) Bloomberg. Barb was co-owner and worked as the bookkeeper for Roark Trucking. She grew up in the Lutheran Church. Barb loved spending time with her kids and grandkids.

Barb is survived by her children: Rob (Jill) Roark of Carmi, Illinois, and Malea (David Hall) Vaughan of Carmi, Illinois; grandchildren: Zack Roark, Riley Roark, Andy Vaughan, Abby Vaughan and Lily Wenzel: a great-grandchild, Myles Todd Vaughan; siblings: Susan (Gene) Stropes of Jacksonville, Florida, and Chuck (Kathy) Bloomberg of Springfield, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Gene Roark; and a son-in-law, Shannon Vaughan.

Funeral services for Barbara Lee Roark, was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi, with burial at Melrose Cemetery in Carmi. Family and friends visited from 9 a.m. until time of service on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Barb's memory to the Fisher House Foundation at P.O. Box 791598, Baltimore, MD 21279; or online at fisherhouse.org, and will also be accepted at Campbell Funeral Home at 609 W. Main St. in Carmi, who is in charge of arrangements.