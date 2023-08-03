February 18, 1948—July 26, 2023

Barbara Louise Breckenridge, 75, of Richton Park, Illinois, formerly Rock Island, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 7, 2023, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Avenue, Rock Island, Illinois. Visitation will be held one-hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow the service at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois.

Barbara was born February 18, 1948, in Peoria, Illinois, to Ralph and Virginia (Lidster). She graduated from high school in 1966 and earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University in 1970. Barbara married Alex Boyd Jr. on October 10, 1975, in Rock Island. She proudly taught English at United Township High School for 11 years before relocating. Barbara enjoyed reading, spending time with her family, animals, and sharing interesting facts and articles with those she loved. She was also a talented artist. Most of all, she was greatly beloved by her family and those that knew her for her laughter, selflessness, and love of family.

Those left to cherish Barbara’s memory include her husband of 47 years, Dr. Alex Boyd Jr., Richton Park, Illinois; son, Adam Boyd, Lake Zurich, Illinois; daughter, Alanna Boyd, Tucson, Arizona; and grandchildren, Vance, Jax, and Vaughn, Lake Zurich. She is also survived by her brother, Brad (Joan) Breckenridge, Tucson, Arizona, and sister, Donna (David) O’Keefe, Scottsdale, Arizona. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barbara’s memory to the Saguaro National Park.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with Barbara’s family by visiting her tribute page at www.wheelanpressly.com.