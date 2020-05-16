Barbara Mae Anson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 13, 1951-April 28, 2020

MUSCATINE, Iowa -- Barbara Anson, 69, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020, in Coralville, Iowa, with her sons by her side.

A funeral service and burial will take place at a later date. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Barbara was born in Muscatine, Iowa, on March 13, 1951, the daughter of Lynn Everett and Loretta Kate Yeater Honts. She married Daniel Harold Anson on July 25, 1972, in West Liberty, Iowa.

Barbara graduated with her Associates degree from Muscatine Community College. She went on to get her Bachelor's degree from Iowa Wesleyan College. Barbara worked as a machine operator at CDS Global and as a care provider at Optimae Life Services. She liked ice skating, rollerblading, and bicycling. Barbara loved animals and nature. She really enjoyed reminiscing and spending time with her family. Barbara was a truly kind person who would go out of her way to help anyone in need.