May 21, 1954-December 6, 2019

BLUE GRASS -- Barry Jay Packer, 65, died from brain cancer December 6, 2019, at University Hospital, Iowa City.

Barry was born May 21, 1954, to the late Gerald and Betty (Klein) Packer and graduated in 1972 from Davenport Central High School. Barry worked for the Iowa Department of Transportation for 30 years, retiring in 2009.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Surviving is his significant other, Jeanne Thomas Eble of Blue Grass.

Private interment will be at the Davenport Jewish Cemetery on Fairmount.

Memorials may be sent to Jeanne Eble, 22 Timberline Drive, Blue Grass, Iowa 52726.

A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.