December 15, 1926-August 5, 2018
DAVENPORT — Basil C. Jordan, 91 of Davenport, formerly of Alpha, Illinois, died Sunday, August 5, 2018, at Crest Health Center, Ridgecrest Village in Davenport. Services are 10 a.m. Thursday, August 9, 2018, at Alpha United Methodist Church. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, where graveside military services will be conducted. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Alpha where memorials may be left to Alpha United Methodist Church, Oxford American Legion Post 1197 or Crest Health Center at Ridgecrest Village.
He was born December 15, 1926, in Lovilia, Iowa, to V. Eugene and Blanche Andrew Jordan. He graduated from DeVry University in Chicago. Basil was united in marriage to Melba Baird on May 17, 1953, in Alpha.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving in World War II from 1944-1946.
Basil was employed at International Harvester Co. in East Moline. He owned and operated Alpha TV and Radio Store for many years. Basil co-owned Illowa Service Center in East Moline.
He was a member of Alpha United Methodist Church, charter member of Oxford American Legion Post 1197 and the Rio Masonic Lodge A.F. & A.M. 685.
Basil enjoyed hunting pheasant, camping and traveling. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Basil loved his family, community and country. He was kind and generous to the end and would help anyone in need, even total strangers.
Survivors include his wife, Melba; two daughters, Vicki (Jim) Geiger of Donna, Texas, Randi (Pat) Creedon of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two sons, Craig (Kathy Frugé) Jordan of Boerne, Texas, Kurt (Cathy) Jordan of Alpha; seven grandchildren, Lindsey (Brooks) Friederich, Chelsey Creedon, Rachel Jordan, Rebekah Jordan, John Jordan, Seth and Trace Thompson; two great-grandsons, Aidan Jordan and Jordan Friederich; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Farrell.