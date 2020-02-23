WALCOTT -- A Mass of Christian Burial for Beatrice A. Castro Buchmeyer, 78, of Walcott, formerly of Bettendorf, is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial is at Mt. Calvary. Visitation is Friday 4 p.m. 7 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, with an additional visitation prior to the service 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at the church.