Belinda “Lini” J. Hull

July 18, 1966-July 21, 2020

DAVENPORT-Belinda “Lini” J. Hull, 54, of Davenport, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport.

A memorial gathering will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Memorials may be directed to the National Kidney Foundation.

Lini was born on July 18, 1966 in Moline, Illinois, the daughter of Ronald and Bonnie (Kelsey) Hull. Following high school, she earned a business degree from AIC School of Business. For many years, Lini worked as a receiving clerk for Americold Logistics. She was an avid NASCAR and Chicago Cubs fan. She enjoyed doing crafts and gifting them to family and friends.

Those left to honor her memory are her daughters, Kelsey Vanderveer of Davenport, Rochelle Hull of Coralville, Iowa; father, Ron R. Hull of Moline, Illinois; brother, Ron (Cathy) Hull of Wyoming, Michigan; half-brother, Eric (Ann) Hull of Missouri; her granddog, Lily; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Rodts-Cook, in April of 2019.

Online condolences may be shared with Lini’s family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.