February 2, 1923-February 21, 2019
DAVENPORT - Funeral services to celebrate the life of Ben Channon, 96, of Davenport will be held at 12 noon on Monday, February 25, 2019, at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the mortuary.
Mr. Channon died on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Ben Channon was born on February 2, 1923, in Rock Island, Ill., the son of Ben and Nina (Crouch) Channon. Following his graduation from high school, he went on to serve in the United States Navy during WWII. After completing his military obligations, he married Sally Schroeder on October 1, 1949, at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Davenport. She preceded him in death in April of 2010.
Mr. Channon was employed as a machinist at ALCOA for 33 years retiring in 1986. He was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church since 1949 and had served as head usher, worked in the food pantry and was active with the men's bible study group. Ben was a 58-year member of the Davenport American Legion Post #26 where he served as chaplain, worked Bingo, was a long time member of the funeral honor guard, and regularly marched in parades. He recently was a member of the Honor Flight to Washington DC. Ben loved to travel, especially throughout Canada and out west. He enjoyed stamp collecting, trout fishing with his son John and bird watching.
He is survived by - 3 Daughters: Chris (Jack) Snyder of LeClaire, Iowa, Karen (Scott) Jewel of Davenport, Iowa, and Jennifer (Brian) Greer of North Liberty, Iowa; a Son: John (Cheryl) Channon of Riverdale, Iowa; 8 Grandchildren: Joché (Donnie) Gauley, Brian (Robyn) Channon, Matthew (Sabrina) Snyder, Eric (Paige) Jewel, Kyle (Danielle) Jewel, Channon Greer, Connor Greer, and Caden Greer; 7 Great-grandchildren: Jerrica, Drew, Carter, Carson, Avery, Lydia, and Tristan; and 1 Great-great Granddaughter: Ezryn.
Preceding him in death were his parents, his wife Sally, and 2 sisters: Dorothy Porter and Marjorie Long.
Memorials may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church.
Online memories and condolences may be left to the family at Cunnick-Collins.com.