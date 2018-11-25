Benita Burke

July 29, 1941-November 21, 2018
BETTENDORF - A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Benita C. "Bonnie" Burke, 77, of Bettendorf, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 18th Street, Bettendorf. A private burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Monday at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. There will be an additional visitation Tuesday at church at 9:30 a.m. Per her wishes, the rite of cremation was accorded prior to the service.
Bonnie passed away Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Memorials may be made to either the Handicapped Development Center or the St. Patrick's Society.
Benita Claire Greener was born July 29, 1941, in Davenport, a daughter of Leo and Bernadine (Noel) Greener. She graduated from Assumption High School in 1959 and attended Marycrest College. She was united in marriage to Patrick Thomas Burke on September 1, 1962, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. She was employed by Alcoa, Davenport Housing Development, Davenport Pediatric Group, and Davenport Surgical Group.
Bonnie was very proud of her Irish heritage and was a board member of the St. Patrick's Society. She had many wonderful years celebrating Irish events with her family, especially the St Patrick's Day Parade. One of her most cherished memories was being honored as the Irish Mother of the Year in 2006.
Those left to honor Bonnie's memory include her loving husband of over 56 years, Pat and their children; Maureen (Donald) Stager, Grapevine, Texas, Joseph (Jodi) Burke, West Des Moines, and Eileen (Todd) Boggess, Urbandale; five grandchildren, Erin, Nolan, Hannah, Meaghan, and Ellie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her son, Thomas Patrick in 1988.
