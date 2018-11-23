November 21, 2018
BETTENDORF —A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Benita C. "Bonnie" Burke, 77, of Bettendorf will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. The family will greet friends Monday, November 26, 2018, from 4-6 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. There will be an additional visitation Tuesday at church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Per her wishes, the rite of cremation was accorded prior to the service.
Bonnie passed away Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.