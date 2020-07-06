April 3, 1928-July 1, 2020

ROCK ISLAND -- Benita Cacari, 92, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her home.

A private graveside service will be held in Rock Island National Cemetery.

Benita was born on April 3, 1928, in Horton, Kan., the daughter of Julio and Martha Vallejo.

She married Manuel Cacari on April 25, 1943, in Des Moines. He preceded her in death.

She had been employed at the Rock Island Arsenal as a printer and did reproductions.

Survivors include her children, Joann Brown Kerschieter, Ron Cacari and James Cacari and the late Richard Cacari; 3 grandchildren; sisters, Florence, Dorothy and Linda.