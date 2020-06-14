Benjamin Blair

April 23, 1983-June 5, 2020
BETTENDORF -- Benjamin Rae Blair, 37, of Bettendorf, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City.
A time to celebrate Ben's life will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Duck Creek Rose Garden. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Ben was born on April 23, 1983, in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, to Karen Habenicht and Victor Blair. Ben had worked in the construction trades. He loved Mother Nature, gardening, hiking, kayaking and camping. He was known as the “Dog Whisperer” and also enjoyed cooking. Ben had a passion for mentoring and teaching martial arts to children. When you think of Ben, play Radiohead's Greatest Hits.
Survivors include his children Xavier, and his mother Alisha Keckler, Bettendorf, Silas, and his mother, Molly Vance, LeClaire; Ben's parents: Karen Habenicht, Bettendorf, Victor (Maria) Blair, Granite Falls, North Carolina; siblings: Abraham (Kim Sweat) Blair, Davenport, and Elizabeth Blair, Houston; Abe's children: Chaz and Luca; grandparents: Evelyn Habenicht, Bettendorf; Ben and Mary Blair, Hendersonville, North Carolina; great-aunt: Frances Blair Collin, Taylorville, North Carolina; aunts and uncles: Nan Habenicht, Bettendorf, Kurt (Julie) Habenicht, Meridian, Idaho, Jill (Zach) Clement, Houston, Kim Maceroni, Merritt Island, Florida, Dawn Blair, Poughkeepsie, New York, Lynn Blair, San Antonio, Texas, Terrie Vednarczyk, Denver, Colorado, and cousins: Jesse and Cody Kahler, Cameo, Katie and Anthony Losasso.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Mervin Rae Habenicht and uncle, Bobby Habenicht.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com
