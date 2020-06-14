Benjamin Blair

A time to celebrate Ben's life will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Duck Creek Rose Garden. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Ben was born on April 23, 1983, in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, to Karen Habenicht and Victor Blair. Ben had worked in the construction trades. He loved Mother Nature, gardening, hiking, kayaking and camping. He was known as the “Dog Whisperer” and also enjoyed cooking. Ben had a passion for mentoring and teaching martial arts to children. When you think of Ben, play Radiohead's Greatest Hits.