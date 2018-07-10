May 25, 1978-July 6, 2018
WITTEN, S.D. — A much-loved Father, Husband, Brother and Son, Benjamin Rosenberg, 40, of Witten, South Dakota, passed away at his home July 6, 2018. He bravely confronted and fought ALS. He was born on May 25, 1978, in Moline, and resided in Witten, South Dakota, for the last two years. He graduated from Annawan High School in 1996. He had recently served as a U.S. Postal Service independent contractor. He was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of seven years, Annette Rosenberg of Witten, South Dakota; son, Caleb Ross; daughters, Grace Rosenberg and Miranda Rosenberg; father and mother, Patrick and Pamela Rosenberg of Annawan, Illinois; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Nick Rus of Annawan; nephew, Walter Rodgers IV of Annawan; niece, Kylie Rus of Morrison, Illinois; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Lacey Rosenberg of Kewanee, Illinois; several aunts and uncles.
A celebration of life will be held and announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help support the family. Please send any donations to Bank Orion of Annawan to the Ben Rosenberg Benefit Account.