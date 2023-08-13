Bernice M. (Martens) Yoke

November, 26, 1946 - August 9, 2023

Bernice M. (Martens) Yoke, 76, of Davenport, Iowa, passed on to the great unknown on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Harmony Hospice.

She was born November 26, 1946 to Ed and Esther (Pohler) Martens and was a long resident of Davenport. Bernie graduated from Davenport Central High, class of 1964. She retired from Brammer Mfr. when it closed and then worked for several years at G and K Services.

Bernie was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and could be found parked on a bar stool at Frick's Tavern routing for her beloved Cubbies.

Bernie was a member of VFW Post 828 Aux and volunteered in the kitchen when meals were served.

She is survived by her brother, Richard Martens.

Bernie was preceded in death by her parents; and twin brothers, Gary and Girold (Marty).

Richard gives a big thank you to the staffs at Genesis and Harmony for their kindness and consideration during these last few moments of Bernie's life.

Bernie will be cremated per her wishes. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made in her honor to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.