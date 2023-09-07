Berniece "Bea" Schoop

July 17, 1929 - September 4, 2023

Berniece "Bea" Schoop, 94, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away peacefully, Monday, September 4, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center-East, Davenport.

Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m., Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church, Bliedorn. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.

Berniece Adeline Schoop was born July 17, 1929, to John and Ella (Bolte) Bauer, in Bellevue, Iowa. She graduated from Elwood High School. Bea married Robert Schoop on July 24, 1948, in Clinton. The couple farmed and raised their family in the Grand Mound area. After retiring from farming, they moved to DeWitt. Bob preceded her in death in 2017.

Bea was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church, Bliedorn. She was also a member of the Porkettes. Bea enjoyed playing cards, especially four card Euchre, traveling throughout the U.S. and internationally, and gardening roses and flowers in front of her home. She was a wonderful cook, especially known for her peach pie, strawberry rhubarb crisp, and lemon poppyseed bread. Bea loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her children: Linda K. Holuba of Eldridge and Dennis (Theresa) Schoop of Galesburg, Illinois; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Nelson; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; infant twin sons, Roland and Randy; a son-in-law, Jim Holuba; brothers: Orlyn (Fern) and Gladwyn; a brother-in-law, Lloyd Nelson.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.

Condolences may be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.